09/29/2020: A game changing cold front

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Yesterday brought the first decent rainfall that we have seen in weeks. That’s saying a lot when 0.13″ is considered “decent soaking.” This month’s total rainfall now stands at 0.63″, which is still nearly two and half inches below normal. If the month ended today, this would be Albany’s third driest September on record.

The final two days of September will bring a pattern change. Even though the day is starting off dry and warm, you’ll want to pack the rain gear. Skies will become mostly cloudy this morning. It will stay warm and windy with highs in the mid 70s around the Capital Region. Scattered showers will arrive after lunchtime.

The rain will become more widespread and heavier this evening. An isolated rumble of thunder also can’t be ruled out. Waves of soaking rain will pass through the area overnight into Wednesday morning.

We will see the steady rain taper off during the first half of the day tomorrow. Once all is said and done we could see between 1.5″ and 2.5″ of beneficial rain locally. A corridor of heavier rain looks to set up across western New England, an area that is dealing with severe and extreme drought.

Phase II of this front is the cooler temperatures. After the mid to upper 70s to start this week, highs will trending down through the 70s and 60s over the coming days. Albany will see a high of 76° pre-rain today. Temperatures will peak near 70° tomorrow.

The first day of October will a milder day with highs topping off in the mid to upper 60s. It will also be a briefly drier day.

Another impulse of energy will bring a round of showers to wrap up the week. Temperatures will continue to cool into the first weekend of October. The weather looks to be perfect for some leaf pepping, especially now that the fall colors are really coming alive. We will kick off next week with more showers.