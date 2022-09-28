The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! A pesky upper-level disturbance has sent daily rounds of showers through the area since Sunday. The final batches will cross today. A lot of clouds will come along too.

This morning’s shower activity is mainly north of I-90, but the showers are dropping southeast towards the Capital District. You’ll need to flip on your windshield wipers a time or two during your morning commute. Spotty showers with patchy drizzle will linger into the afternoon. Under cloudy skies highs will only make it back to the low and mid 60s.

We will finally dry out overnight. Cooler air is also on the way in. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees for many on Thursday. Patchy frost is possible Friday morning. It will easily be the chilliest morning of the season yet.

Hurricane Ian will make landfall as a Category 4 storm over southwestern Florida this afternoon. The entire Sunshine State will be impacted by Ian from heavy rain and flooding, damaging winds, tornadoes, and destructive storm surge. The highest surge will be experienced just southeast of the site of landfall. A nine to twelve foot storm surge is possible between Punta Gorda and Naples.

Rain from the remnants of Ian could reach us early next week. Between now and then our weather will stay dry. Temperatures will warm up a tad into the weekend.