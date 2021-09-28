09/28/2021: A fall fade begins today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The southern Adirondacks are waking up to spotty sprinkles and light rain showers. The shower activity is very light and limited in coverage. Stray sprinkle and shower chances will hang on during the first part of the day as a cold front sinks through the News10 area. Areas south of Albany could see a shower pop up late day as the boundary settles downstate.

Cooler and drier air will take over on the other side of the front. Some sunshine will break out during the afternoon. Temperatures will run roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday. Almost everyone will be held to the 60s for highs.

Clouds will continue to clear overnight. Temperatures will quickly cool. There will be a definite crisp feeling in the air by morning. Areas of frost are possible in the Adirondacks and the Catskills.

Wednesday will begin with sunshine, but end with clouds. An upper-level system over New England will rotate clouds back into the area. There is a small shower chance with the increase in the cloud cover later in the day.

The upper-level low will also pump in cooler air, and keep it around. September will end on a much cooler note. Highs will struggle to make it to 60° on Thursday. More frosty nights are expected too.

Temperatures will get a little boost over the weekend. The pattern will remain dry into the early days of October.