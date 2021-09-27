09/27/2021: A few showers, more clouds Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It was a beautiful first weekend of fall. Hopefully you got to enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Overnight there was an uptick in cloud cover as a system approaches from the western Great Lakes.

Widely scattered showers are accompanying the advancing clouds this morning. Any shower activity will hug the I-90 and stay mainly to the north of that line. Another wave of showers will cross through late morning. The second part of the day will bring a little more sunshine with mild temperatures in the 60s to near 70°.

A cold front will begin settling southward through New York state overnight. The next wave of scattered showers will kick off late this evening in the North Country, and will continue tracking into the Capital Region closer to midnight. There will be a little instability to play with so rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Showers will quickly fizzle Tuesday morning. The afternoon will bring more sunshine and the beginning of a cooler stretch. It will feel more like mid-October rather than the end of September with highs near 60° to wrap up the week. Those in the higher terrain could also wake up to frosty conditions.

The pattern will turn drier too. Wednesday will bring a small shower chance as an upper level low drops through the Northeast. Sunshine will return and stick around into the start of next weekend.