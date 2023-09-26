The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! So long Ophelia. There was a sharp contrast in rainfall from north to south over the past three days. The remnants of this storm is finally heading out to sea.

Drier air from the north wins out, so no more rain today. Clouds are a different story. Skies will be brighter way up north, meanwhile clouds will hang tough across the Catskills, Hudson Valley, and southern New England. This, in turn, will keep temperatures seasonably cool.

Clouds will clear out entirely tonight. In it’s place there will be areas of fog. Temperatures will turn brisk and chilly. Spots in the higher terrain will turn frosty. A Frost Advisory is in place for the Adirondacks and Lake George area.

Tomorrow will be rather pleasant after a foggy and frosty start. September will end on a dry and slightly milder note. A warming trend will guide us into the early days of next month. We may not have seen our final 80-degree day.