The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The new work week is picking up where the weekend left off. Some of us are waking up to a little drizzle and patchy dense fog. By the afternoon it will feel like fall as another round of spotty showers arrives.

An upper-level low near Lake Huron will hang out for the next two days. This will send daily rounds of scattered showers to New York State. Activity will begin again this afternoon around the Capital Region. Areas north and west of Albany will be wetter than those to the south and east. The Adirondacks and North Country may even hear a rumble of thunder this afternoon. Everyone will dry out again this evening. From there skies will clear a bit and more patchy fog will develop.

Tuesday will be a repeat performance. However the Capital Region will enjoy more sunny breaks. Again spots to the north and west of the Capital District will end up wetter. By Wednesday this disturbance will move along and we will all start drying out.

To the tropics, Ian is now a Category 1 hurricane. The storm will rapidly intensify today as it approaches western Cuba. Florida’s west coast is closely watching Ian’s track. Landfall is expected later this week, possibly as a major hurricane. Impacts from Ian will be felt far from the center of the storm. The Sunshine State is bracing for heavy rain, several feet of storm surge, and damaging winds.

Back in the Capital Region, the week will end on a brighter and cooler note. Highs will reach the low and mid 60s Thursday and Friday. October will get off to a mild start. We’ll have to watch the track of Ian after it’s Florida landfall. Way down the road we *could* see rain from this storm.