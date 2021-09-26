09/26/2021: A nice end to the first weekend of fall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! It’s a little cloudier as we begin the day. But these clouds won’t be with us all day. A weak boundary crossed overnight, bringing in the cloud cover and showers that have been isolated to the Adirondacks. Things are looking up as the day goes on.

From clouds to sunshine today. By this afternoon we’ll break out of the clouds that are hanging around this morning. A breeze will kick in out of the west. Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 60s.

The clouds won’t stay away for along. As a warm front noses in from the west, cloud cover will gradually increase after midnight. The new week will begin with not only clouds, but also shower chances. The main focus area will be north of I-90 starting mid-day Monday.

Showers will clear out Tuesday morning. More fall weather is on the way. The pattern will dry out and temperatures will cool. Crisp mornings are in our future, and afternoon temperatures will remind us more of late October by the end of the week.