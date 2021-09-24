09/24/2021: Heavy rain ends, fall air arrives today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Batch after batch of heavy rain overnight has lead to a lot of puddles and water on the roads this morning. Take your time during the morning commute. A slow-moving front will push the rain into New England by mid-morning. Between now and then expect more of the same – nearly steady rain that will be heavy at times.

Conditions will vastly improve once the rain gets out of here. There will be some sunshine by the end of the day. Temperatures won’t be as warm with highs closer to 70 degrees.

A beautiful fall weekend is on the way! It will be cool and dry. After starting in the 40s, temperatures will top off in the 60s for most on Saturday.

The comfortable fall air will stick around for Sunday. A low tracking around Hudson Bay will send rain toward the US border. Parts of the Adirondacks and North Country will see more clouds and a few showers as a cold front approaches. The Capital District and spots to the south and east will remain dry.

The fall weather this weekend may have you itching for fall activities. Just in time some fall colors are starting to show up. The foliage is reaching 50% in parts of the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and the higher terrain in Vermont. If you do some leaf peeping this weekend we would love to see your photos!

The fall air is here to stay as we wrap up September. High temperatures will remain in the 60s through the end of next week. There are some crisp mornings in our future too.