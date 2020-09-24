09/24/2020: Pleasant early fall day with partly sunny skies

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! You can trade your fall jacket for something a little lighter this morning. Not as cool to start the day with temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s. For the most part the cooler spots have mostly clear skies. Pockets of dense fog are settling into those locations this morning.

High pressure is building in to our south. This keeps us dry yet again today. However, there will be a little more in the way of high and mid-level cloud cover. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta are spreading heavy rain across the Mississippi Valley and the Deep South. The outer bands of clouds extend all the way into Pennsylvania this morning. Those higher clouds will stream in across the skies of the Capital Region through this afternoon.

There is also a cold front that will be draped across the Adirondacks this afternoon. This boundary isn’t carrying any shower activity. The North Country will only see added clouds and mild afternoon temperatures.

From a not as cool start to a mild finish here on your Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the low and mid 70s. Overall I’d say it’s going to be a pretty pleasant late September day.

Clouds will thin out a bit overnight. Temperatures will remain on the mild to warmer side with lows in the 50s.

Even warmer tomorrow with high temperatures edging towards 80 degrees around the Capital Region. The cold front across the Adirondacks will retreat to the north. We will welcome in more sunshine to wrap up with work week.

The warm trending doesn’t stop there. The first official weekend of fall will feel more like summer with highs in the lower 80s. Most of the weekend will stay dry. By late Sunday a cold front will draw closer. We will see increasing clouds followed by long await arrival of showers on Monday.

We will end this otherwise dry September with shower chances. This won’t be a drought quencher for western New England, but this rain will beneficial. Temperatures will cool down as showers move in. The trend is cooler through the early days of October.