The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! And right on cue fall air is blowing in for our first fall morning. We are even talking about wind chills! It will feel like the 30s and lower 40s as you step out the door. Winds can gust up to 30 mph throughout the day. More sunshine is on the way too.

Continuing on with the fall theme, some of us could see the first frost of the season. Low temperatures in the higher terrain will dip into the mid and upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially some of the lower lying spots in these areas. A Frost Advisory will be in effect between midnight and 8 AM. You will want to protect tender crops and plants overnight. The rest of the area will start Saturday closer to 40 degrees.

The wind will be a foe for the Adirondack Balloon Festival this weekend. Sunrise flights will have better conditions will take off with lighter breeze. The northwesterly wind will be elevated today and tomorrow. Gusts this afternoon could top 30 mph in Queensbury. Saturday will be breezy again.

The weekend will stay dry until Sunday afternoon. A Great Lakes system will spread showers our area, but the weekend won’t end with a washout.

The start of next week gets wetter. Monday will be dreary with off and on showers. Our rain chances will drop through mid-week. Temperatures will stay cool with highs only around 60 degrees to end September.