09/23/2021: Rain slowly builds in today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Something is in the air this morning, and it’s not fall. It is already warm. Temperatures will surge back into the 70s, if not push 80 degrees this afternoon.

We have been talking about it all week, but rain is finally on the way in. A big, potent low is starting the day over northeastern Ohio. The area of rain has entered western New York. It will take all day before we see anything here in Albany.

Rain chances will be on a steady rise during the second part of the day. Showers will pull into the western Mohawk Valley, the Catskills, and the Adirondacks around dinnertime. It won’t be until midnight or so that the rain reaches the Capital Region. Periods of heavy rain, rumbles of thunder, and gusty winds will accompany the cold front as it passes through the area. The rain will wrap up by mid-day Friday.

A widespread one to two inches of rain will fall between this evening and lunchtime Friday. Locally higher amounts are possible through some higher spots, especially in the Catskills. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect this evening for areas south of Albany. Isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding are possible especially in low-lying and drainage areas.

The door to fall will open behind the rain. Highs will be around 70° instead of 80° on Friday. The seasonably cool air will linger through the weekend and through the final week of September. Enjoy this first taste of fall!