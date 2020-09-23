09/23/2020: Breezy and milder first full day of fall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We’re trading freezing temperatures for more comfortable conditions this morning courtesy of increasing clouds overnight from the Thruway and points northward.

The center of high pressure has drifted to our south. This will keep our weather quiet and dry again today. The outer cloud bands of now Post-Tropical Cyclone Teddy extend far beyond the center of this gigantic storm. Areas of east of Albany saw some of those clouds spiral through overnight.

The opposing circulations around the high to our south and Teddy over Nova Scotia will funnel the wind through Upstate New York, especially this afternoon. Gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible. The sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be hazy at times today as smoke remains suspended high in the atmosphere. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the lower 70s around the Capital Region.

Cloud cover will break up a bit overnight. We’ll call the sky mostly clear. Despite the clearing lows will be on the warmer side. Albany will drop back into the mid 50s.

The quiet and warmer weather continues through the end of the week. Tomorrow will be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 75°.

Then we’ll cap off the work week with highs pushing 80 degrees. It will be feeling like summer heading into the final week of September.

While the warm and dry weather is a real treat, we will need some rain. Albany has only recorded half an inch of rain this month. That makes this September the third driest September in the Capital Region. Warm and dry conditions will continue to aggravate the growing drought across western New England.

Shower chances will be on the rise beginning Sunday. Activity look to arrive late-day with more rain coming through to start next week. The showers will also cool temperatures down with highs dropping back closer to normal.