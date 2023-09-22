The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We hate to see it go, but today is the last day of summer. Fall officially begins at 2:49 AM tomorrow when the Sun’s rays are directly over the Equator.

Summer is going out in style! After another cool start with areas of fog, the sun will shine brightly and with slightly warmer temperatures. Most of us will reach the 70s this afternoon. Highs for the Capital Region and Hudson Valley will nudge into the mid 70s.

I’ll be honest, the weekend forecast has been causing us fits since Monday. A coastal low has been waffling back and forth between moving inland or staying just off shore. Well, over the past 24 hours the forecast has become a little less muddy. Right now the disturbance is sitting off the Carolina coast. It will develop into Tropical Storm Ophelia by the end of the day. This tropical system won’t be that strong or last long. But, it will play a HUGE role in the weekend forecast up and down the East Coast.

Soon-to-be Ophelia is a loopsided storm with all of the rain on the northern and western side. Clouds will start spreading into the Northeast this evening. We are expecting cloud cover to build from south to north through Saturday morning. Showers won’t be too far behind.

There will be a fine line between who sees noteworthy rain and a few pesky showers. Rain will be steady and heavy at times to the south and east of Albany. A few showers could build as far north of the foothills of the Adirondacks. The steady rain looks to break apart Saturday night into Sunday. Occasional showers will be around instead.

What’s left of Ophelia will move away from the coast into the start of next week. Another strong area of high pressure then takes over. We’ll enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds along with rather fall-like temperatures.