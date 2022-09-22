The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy First Day of Fall! The new season officially begins at 9:03 p.m. Why the specific timing? Well, that’s when the autumnal equinox occurs! It’s the moment at which the sun appears to pass over the equator, headed southward.

It doesn’t always pan out like this, but right on cue the weather will shift to match the changing seasons. A cold front passing through this morning will produce showers and a couple storms. Be sure to plan on a little extra time for the morning commute!

But by this afternoon, the rain will have passed us by. Behind the front, we’ll tap into significantly cooler air. High temperatures will peak inly in the mid 60’s. There will likely be some breaks of sun this afternoon, but don’t expect skies to completely clear out.

Tonight, a bit of a breeze could whip up and temps will drop off quickly. That means we’re breaking out the wind chill map for the first morning of Fall! By Friday morning, actual temperatures will be around 40… but those “feels like” numbers will be noticeably lower! Wind chill values could range from the low 20’s in the Adirondacks to the upper 30’s in the Mid-Hudson. One way or another, you’ll need the jacket!

The cool weather has some staying power – afternoon highs will struggle to break out of the 50’s for Albany and surrounding towns Friday afternoon.

It’ll be blustery as well, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour at times. Saturday morning looks just as chilly, with low 40’s and “feels like” temps a touch lower than that. We’ll brighten up a little on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures recovering to the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday will start out crisp yet again – in the 40’s for the third day in a row! But we’ll then cloud up and introduce the chance for some showers during the later half of the day. Monday and Tuesday will also feature on and off showers. Stay warm and stay dry this week!