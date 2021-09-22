09/22/2021: Welcome to fall!

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy first day of fall! Autumn officially begins this afternoon when the Sun passes directly over the equator. There will be nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness no matter the latitude.

We are waking up to relatively warm temperatures, cloudy skies, along with stray showers and sprinkles. A flow off of the ocean will keep the clouds around today. Meanwhile out to the west there is a bigger, slow-moving storm that is pushing rain into the Ohio Valley.

Stray shower chances will hang around all day. Anything that develops will track from south to north and mainly stay around the Berkshires, the Catskills, and the Hudson Valley. Temperatures will be on the mild side as we welcome fall this afternoon.

More rain, which will be widespread and heavy at times, arrives Thursday. By tomorrow morning the storm will be pulling through western New York. The rain and gusty winds will slowly track eastward into the second part of the day. We are expecting the rain to arrive in the Capital Region by the evening hours.

Rain and rumbles of thunder will continue through mid-day on Friday. Around an inch of rain is possible. Locally higher amounts may mean flooding will become a concern.

Once the rain stops falling, the temperatures will begin to fall. High temperatures over the weekend and into the start of next week will reach 70 degrees at best. This stretch is also trending drier. The first official weekend of fall looks great for any of your favorite fall activities!