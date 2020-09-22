09/22/2020: A milder day to begin autumn

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy first day of fall! The new season will officially arrive at 9:30 AM when the Sun is directly over the Equator. The equinox signifies equal hours of daylight and darkness. For Albany, given our latitude, we will see just over 12 hours of daylight today.

It is another frosty start to the day. A Frost Advisory will remain in effect for the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley until 8 AM. Other areas are waking up to areas of frost, but an advisory wasn’t posted because the growing season has already ended. Grab your fall jacket or a sweatshirt and give yourself some extra time to defrost your windshield if you parked outside.

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature over the eastern third of the US. The center of high pressure has shifted a bit to the south and east. Today will remain mostly sunny and dry. The wind will pick up late-day as the gradient between high pressure and Hurricane Teddy tightens. The impacts from Teddy will remain closer to the coast. The storm will make landfall across the maritime Canadian provinces tomorrow.

The dry and windy conditions will elevate the fire danger in Berkshire County. Avoid outdoor burning, especially this afternoon. Any fires could spread rapidly if the flames are caught up in the gusty winds.

Temperatures will get a bit of a bump this afternoon. After a frosty start, the mercury will climb into the upper 60s around the Capital Region.

We will see the return of the milky, hazy sky conditions today. Another plume of thick smoke from the western wildfires is tracking eastward. Just like late last week, the smoke will hang high in the atmosphere and will give the sky a milky or dirty appearance. You won’t smell the smoke and there will be on impact on air quality.

Tonight won’t be nearly as cold. Pretty perfect sleeping conditions – mostly clear and comfortable with a low near 50° in Albany.

Highs in the 70s will return for most of the News 10 area tomorrow. It will be another breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds.

The warming trend will carry us through the end of the week with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees! These upcoming warm, dry, and sunny days will no doubt be a delight, but we could use some rain. Albany has only recorded half an inch of rain this month. Conditions are even drier for our friends in the Berkshires. A moderate drought is growing across western New England.

Our next good rain chances will arrive late in the weekend. A system with Pacific origins will move through the Great Lakes and eventually the Northeast. Monday will bring periods of beneficial rainfall. Some rumbles of thunder could be mixed in too.