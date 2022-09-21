The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.
Happy Wednesday! Summer is winding down, but it won’t go away quietly. Following a comfortable morning, temperatures will heat up close to 80 degrees this afternoon.
A strong fall front is on the way. This will bring periods of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder starting this evening. There is a greater concern for severe storms for western/central New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.
Storms won’t arrive until sunset or even after dark. A severe storm or two could impact the Adirondacks. For the rest of us, periods of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder will be around through midnight. A few more waves of heavy rain will arrive into Thursday morning.
Temperatures will quickly cool down all in time for the start of fall. Autumn doesn’t officially arrive until 9:03 PM Thursday.
The crisp fall air will stick around through the weekend. Conditions will remain dry until the start of next week. Monday looks to be the wettest day of the stretch.