09/21/2021: Comfortable as summer comes to an end

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Another dry and comfortable September day is on the way. Temperatures aren’t quite as chilly to start with readings in the 50s. The pleasant feeling will linger all day long. Highs will top off in the lower 70s for everyone, except in the Adirondacks. A few more clouds will decorate our skies through the afternoon hours.

The tranquil stretch will start winding down tonight. We will pick up more clouds and temperatures will stay on the mild side. Spots to the southeast of Albany could see some drizzle into Wednesday morning.

A slow-moving system will move into the Ohio Valley tomorrow. After some morning sprinkles and drizzle, Futurecast is pinging a few showers to arrive in the Capital Region by the afternoon. Rain chances will increase Thursday and Thursday night as a cold front approaches. Periods of heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding concerns. There could be a little thunder mixed in too.

Tomorrow is the first day of fall. Autumn officially begins at 3:20 PM Wednesday as the sun passes directly over the Equator.

Fall quickly shows up in the 7 Day Forecast. A cold front will push out the rain Friday morning. Temperatures will take a slide. Highs will only reach the 60s this weekend and into the start of next week. Pumpkin spice will definitely be in the air as we get set to wrap up September.