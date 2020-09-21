09/21/2020: Let the warm up begin

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The new week is starting off with our third frosty morning in a row. Areas along the Hudson River are under a Frost Advisory until 8 AM, meanwhile it’s a Freeze Warning for the Catskills. Grab a jacket or sweatshirt before heading out the door this morning. If you parked outside, you will want to give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost your windshield and warm up the car.

High pressure is stationed over northern Vermont and New Hampshire this morning. This set up kept skies clear and the wind relatively light overnight. The chilly air is still be funneled down the coast.

Plenty of sunshine will help to shake the morning chill. Today will kick off a week-long warming trend. Temperatures will top off in the low and mid 60s across the News 10 area.

Skies will stay clear overnight but it won’t be quite as cold with lows around the Capital Region dipping into the upper 30s. The typical cold spots through the higher terrain could deal with some patchy frost to begin Tuesday.

Fall begins at 9:30 AM tomorrow. This is when the Sun will be directly over the Equator. Albany will see just over 12 hours of daylight.

The first day of fall will bring milder temperatures as the center of high pressure slides southward. Highs will climb a little closer to 70° Tuesday afternoon. The wind will pick up as Hurricane Teddy brushes past the Northeast coast. The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday in Nova Scotia. The outer rain bands will spiral across eastern Maine, the rest of the rain will remain over Canada and off shore.

There will be no real change to the weather story late week. Temperatures will climb above normal with lows in the 50s and highs in the low and mid 70s. A few more showers could clip the Capital Region as a weak front sweeps through southern Canada. Another shower chance looks to come in by the end of the weekend.