The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s much quieter now after a round of strong storms with very heavy rain yesterday afternoon. We are waking up to damp roads and some patches of dense fog.

Today will bring some lingering showers behind a departing system. An upper-level feature will produce spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder, especially north of the Capital Region. Everyone will see intervals of sunshine and clouds with mild temperatures. Instead of highs near 80 degrees, we’ll climb into the low and mid 70s this afternoon.

The system finally pulls away overnight. We’ll dry out but hold onto clouds overnight. Temperatures will be rather comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Summer will get one more hurrah Wednesday. We are tracking increasing amounts of sunshine during the first part of the day. This will send temperatures back closer to 80 degrees. A more robust system will be knocking on our door step by late-day.

Western and central New York could see a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon. Timing won’t be on the storms’ side as the line enters the Capital Region. Activity looks to arrive just as the sun is setting. Heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder could still hang on through the night.

This front will bring a big air mass change. Fall is just around the corner in more ways than one. Highs will only climb into the 60s for the first day of fall on Thursday. The first full day of fall will be even cooler, especially as the wind picks up.

Temperatures will moderate through the weekend. We’ll back closer to 70 degrees by Sunday. The next wave of showers will push in to start next week.