The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The forecast is heading in the right direction. The rain is out; the clouds are another story for now. But let’s keep our eyes on the prize – the rest of the week looks fantastic!

An upper-level feature will swing through our northern counties. This will bring another batch of clouds and a stray shower. Any drizzle or light rain will stay in the Adirondacks, the North Country, and Vermont. It will turn a little breezy too, which keeps our temperatures in the 60s for another day.

The clearing process takes over tonight and the breeze will start backing off. Temperatures will turn cooler with many of us dipping into the 40s. A wonderful stretch of late summer weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

Nothing beats sunshine, cool mornings, and comfortable afternoons this time of year. That’s exactly what we’ll get! Fall officially begins at 2:49 AM on Saturday. Showers will hold off until the end of the weekend.