The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! September is a month of mix-and-match seasons. One day gives us a preview of fall, for others summer is still hanging on. Today will be the latter. It’s a muggy and murky start to the week. By the afternoon things will turn unsettled with another round of strong, potentially severe storms.

The day gets off just fine. The patchy fog will lift between 8 AM and 9 AM. Temperatures will work towards the upper 70s into the lunch hour. During the afternoon hours we will watch widespread showers with embedded storms work in from the west. Isolated severe storms are possible between 2 PM and 9 PM. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall with localized flooding are the top threats. Activity will fizzle early this evening as a cool front crosses the area.

The upper-level system will hang around into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a tad cooler, backing off to the low and mid 70s. Leftover showers will pass through during the day.

Wednesday will bring one last hurrah for summer. Temperatures will climb close to 80 degrees. Another disturbance will come down the pike late-day. More heavy rain and storms are possible into Thursday morning.

We are falling into fall later this week. Thursday is the first day of fall. The Autumunal Equinox is at 9:03 PM Thursday. The week ends cool and windy. Friday’s high won’t make it out of the 50s. The blustery conditions will make it feel even cooler. Some of us could wake up to patchy frost on Saturday. The first weekend of fall will turn more seasonable with highs around 70 degrees.