The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Grab the rain gear before heading out the door. Steady rain fell through the night and continues this morning. You may run into some puddles and pooling of water, so take it slow during your morning commute.

The rain may be light but it will stay steady during 8 AM and 9 AM. Most of today’s rain will fall east of the Hudson Valley. The middle of the day looks a *little* drier. Another wave of steady rain develops ahead of the evening commute.

Showers will taper off through this evening. The drying and clearing process continues tomorrow. There is an outside chance of a shower in the Adirondacks and North Country. It will turn a little breezy as sunshine pushes out the clouds.

Sunshine rules the forecast for the remainder of the week. Summer comes to a close beautifully with cool nights and comfortable afternoons. Highs will push into the mid to upper 70s late week. The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 2:49 AM Saturday. Showers will return to the picture to close out the weekend.