09/18/2020: Here comes the sun and fall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Pesky light rain showers and cloud cover continue to work out of the News 10 area this morning following yesterday’s cold fronts. The patchy drizzle has exited the Capital Region. Bennington and Berkshire counties will see the patchy drizzle wrap up very quickly during these pre-dawn hours.

Conditions will improve hour by hour as a sprawling Canadian high is taking over the weather story. Skies are already clearing over the Adirondacks and the North Country. The clearing line will continue pushing southward. By the afternoon we will trade the clouds for plenty of sunshine.

The high will also pump in a chilly northerly wind. Temperatures will be held to the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Not just turning cooler today, but also breezy.

The wind will die down as high pressure draws closer overnight. Skies will remain clear and temperatures will get chilly. We are expecting lows in the mid 30s around the Capital Region, while parts of the North Country and the Adirondacks will settle near freezing.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect for most of the News 10 area tonight with a Freeze Warning for Hamilton, Herkimer, and northern Warren counties. You’ll want to protect your plants if you want them to continue thriving in the fall air. Don’t forget about your pets. If it’s chilly for you, it’s chilly for them.

A frosty morning will turn into a bright and crisp afternoon tomorrow. It will be a fabulous early fall day with high pressure centered over Upstate New York.

High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal this weekend. That means highs will be held to the 50s. The chilly Canadian air will run down the East Coast through the end of the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually moderate next week. Highs will climb back above-normal following the first day of fall. The 7 Day Forecast also features a lot of dry time. A few showers could clip the North Country on Wednesday. That’s about it for rain chances through the end of the next week.