09/17/2020: Cold front arrives with very limited showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! A pair of cold fronts are heading our way today. Don’t get too excited about the possibility of rain. The first front is running out of steam as it approaches Upstate New York.

Clouds will gradually increase this morning as the primary boundary drops southward. Any showers that happen to hold together will pass through the Capital Region during the late afternoon and early evening. Activity looks to be very isolated. If you happen to see a shower, you will be one of the few lucky ones.

Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs ranging from the mid 60s across the North Country to the lower 70s for Albany.

A secondary front will head our way tonight. Cloud coverage will remain in tact and temperatures will stay on the cool. The bigger story with these fronts

These fronts will do more to change our air mass than bring showers to the area. A batch of chilly air will seep into the Capital Region beginning tomorrow. High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees. Not just cooler, but also breezy with a mix of sun and clouds for your Friday.

A sprawling Canadian high will be the main weather player for the weekend. This means we will stay dry with abundant sunshine, temperatures will be unseasonably cool. Areas of frost, even some freezing temperatures will be possible in the morning. Temperatures will only make it back to 60 degrees during the afternoon.

The fall foliage will certainly appreciate the crisp feeling this weekend. A little rain will help to keep the leaves from getting crisp prematurely. The long range pattern shows the the eastern U.S. will remain dry for at least the next week, possibly through the end of the month. This won’t help the growing drought conditions across western New England.

The dry pattern will supply plenty of sunshine starting this weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm into the start of next week. Fall officially begins Tuesday morning. the first full day of fall looks to be milder.