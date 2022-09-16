The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It is a fall-like start to the day. Temperatures dipped into the 40s, even the 30s for the higher terrain. Today is off to one of, if not the coolest starts of the season.

The fall vibes will linger today. It will go from feeling crisp to comfortable by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb close to 70 degrees once again. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds.

Clouds will continue to build in overnight. This will insolate us, so temperatures won’t be as “chilly” to kick off the weekend. A warm up is heading our way! After morning clouds, breaks for afternoon sunshine will help to push temperatures well into the 70s Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer with highs returning to the 80s. Just goes to show that summer isn’t over just yet.

We are also watching a disturbance that arrives late in the weekend. A few showers are possible north of the Capital Region on Sunday. Everyone will get in on the rain to start next week.

Temperatures will stay seasonably warm as we close out summer and officially enter fall. The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 9:03 PM next Thursday.