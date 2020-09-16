09/16/2020: A speedy warm up with hazy skies

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Not quite as chilly this morning with most temperatures registering in the 40s. There are a few upper 30s on the board in settled locations. Otherwise it’s a tranquil start to the day across Upstate New York.

High pressure is now sitting off of the New England coast. This will establish a southerly flow today, allowing temperatures to moderate. After starting in the 40s, we will see a speedy warm up with temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 70s around the Capital Region. That’s five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday.

High pressure continues to keep us dry. Thick smoke from the wildfires out west will hang around the upper parts of the atmosphere. The sky will have a milky appearance once again today.

Skies will remain clear this evening before clouds drift in after midnight. It will be a milder night with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Clouds will continue to increase through Thursday afternoon as a cold front zips through the Capital Region. The front will run out of gas by the time it reaches us. Any shower activity will be rather sparse during the second half of the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with the added cloud cover.

A fresh batch of chilly air is waiting on the other side of the cold front. Friday’s high temperatures will dip back into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Down in the northern Gulf, Hurricane Sally will make landfall today as a high-end Category 2. The storm has been crawling towards the coast over the past day, lashing southern Alabama and western Florida with historic rainfall, large waves, and dangerous storm surge. Heavy rainfall will spread across the Deep South and the Carolinas through the end of the week. The remnants of Sally will eventually be swept out to sea by the same cold front that will cross our area.

Fall will be in full force this weekend. A widespread frost with some sub-freezing temperatures are possible both Friday and Saturday nights. The crisp feeling will linger into the afternoon with highs only around 60°. Temperatures look to moderate heading into the first day of fall on Tuesday. There’s not a drop of rain in sight after tomorrow’s isolated showers.