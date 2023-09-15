The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Summer is drawing to a close. Fall officially begins next Saturday the 23rd. Today will feature sunshine for the better part of the day and very comfortable temperatures. After a cool, crisp morning, readings will climb close to 70 degrees again. Later in the day high clouds from Lee will start showing up.

Impacts from Lee will be minimal here. Landfall is expected closer to southern Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon. Areas along the Northeast coast will be brushed by some of the outer rain bands and stronger winds.

Locally, high clouds will push into western New England this afternoon. The entire area will get at least some cloud cover as Lee tracks north. Skies will be cloudier farther to the east. A light rain shower could sneak in Saturday morning. It will turn breezy too. Tropical storm-force winds are expected along the coast. Gusts in the Capital Region and western New England will be in the 30-40 mph range.

Clouds will clear out into Sunday morning, briefly. A weak disturbance coming out of the Great Lakes will spread clouds area-wide then showers as the weekend winds down. Scattered showers will linger into Monday.

It’s going to be a nice transition into fall. A stretch of sunny days with pleasant temperatures is ahead next week.