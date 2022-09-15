The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Fall doesn’t officially begin until next week – the Autumnal Equinox arrives at 9:03 PM on September 22nd. But we don’t have to wait a whole week for fall-like weather. Cooler and drier air has arrived and will stick around to close out the work week.

After a cool start in the 40s and 50s, temperatures will make it into the 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Lots of sunshine is coming our way. A little breeze out of the northwest will add to the fall feel.

Temperatures will quickly cool after dark. A crisp feeling will be in the air Friday morning with lows in the low and mid 40s for valley locations. Some spots in the higher terrain could be borderline frosty. Patchy fog is also possible.

This will only be a taste of fall. Another warm up begins over the weekend. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Above-average temperatures will continue through the final days of summer.

We will stay dry through the end of the weekend. Sunday will bring an isolate shower chance. The start of the new week will be a little wetter. The pattern dries out and warms up through the middle of next week.