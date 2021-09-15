09/15/2021: Late-summer strong storm chances this afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The countdown to the start of fall may be on – next Wednesday is the Autumnal Equinox – but summer is saying not so fast. Temperatures are getting turned up today with highs near 80 degrees for most of the News10 area, with the exception of the Adirondacks.

We thought last Wednesday might be our last round of severe storms of the season. Instead it might be this Wednesday. A strong cold front diving southeast will bring chances for strong/severe thunderstorms during the second part of the day.

All week long the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the News10 in the slight risk for severe weather. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. We will keep a close eye on storms that pass through areas near the New York-Vermont state line.

The clash of the slow-moving cold front and a warm and humid air will contribute to our severe potential. A line of storms will drop into the Capital Region around mid-afternoon. The window for stronger thunderstorms will continue through 8 PM.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain with localized flash flooding are the top threats. Large hail, the size of quarters, and a brief spin-up tornado also can’t be ruled out. Southern Vermont and the rest of New England are at greater risk of seeing an isolated tornado.

The heavy rain and gusty winds will start winding down after midnight. More seasonable air filters in behind the cold front. Thursday will also carry stray shower chances, especially south and east of Albany. Isolated shower chances will linger into Friday.

The final weekend of summer looks awesome! Rain chances will be low and the sun will shine. Summer-like temperatures will hang on too. Highs will climb into the 80s during the first part of next week.