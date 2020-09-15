09/15/2020: A brisk, but bright fall day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It is a chilly, even cold start to the morning. Temperatures have taken a step back into the 30s and 40s. The coldest readings are through the Catskills and the Adirondacks. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning remain in effect until 9 AM.

We are starting the day with high pressure directly overhead. This will keep us dry. Like yesterday, there will be a good deal of sunshine with a few clouds during the second half of the day. Fall will definitely be in the air. After the chilly start, temperatures will only bounce back into the 60s this afternoon.

The center of high pressure will shift to our east tonight. It won’t be quite as chilly with lows in the 40s. Albany’s low will be closer to “normal” in the upper 40s.

We will establish a southerly flow Wednesday. This will give temperatures a quick boost. We’ll be trading to the 60s for the 70s tomorrow. The wind will also be cranking back up ahead of an approaching system.

A cold front will slide through the Capital Region on Thursday. Moisture will be fairly limited. We are only expecting some brief showers, especially during the middle part of the day. Everyone will see more clouds. A cool down is coming behind the front.

While our weather remains fairly quiet, the tropics are very active. There are currently four named storms in the Atlantic Basin – Paulette, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky – and a new tropical wave that just rolled off of the African coast.

Hurricane Sally continues to churn in the northern Gulf. It is expected to make landfall between Gulfport, MS and Mobile, AL later today. The Gulf Coast is bracing for torrential rainfall, over two feet in spots. The coastal areas of Alabama and Mississippi could see a storm surge of four to nine feet.

Back to the Capital Region, temperatures will cool back down and the dry weather will continue late week. The final weekend of summer will feel more like mid-fall. There are opportunities for a frost or freeze both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs will only reach the low and mid 60s in Albany over the weekend. Hello fall!