The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We can breathe easier today. The nasty storms are out and comfortable air is beginning to work in. There’s one hurdle to overcome before we enter a stretch of “good mood weather.”

A secondary cold front will drop through New York this afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny and the wind will pick up a bit. Northwesterly gusts of 30 mph are possible. The boundary will spark hit or miss showers, mainly north of the Mohawk Valley.

Any shower activity will fizzle this evening. Skies will stay or become partly cloudy. Temperatures will be very comfortable with lows around 50 degrees.

Fall will be in the air Thursday. After start around 50°, highs will top off in the 60s to near 70°. A lot of sunshine will come our way too.

This will only be a preview of fall. Temperatures start warming again over the weekend. By Monday highs return to the 80s. Our next rain chance will come late Sunday into Monday.