09/14/2021: “Transition day” with more clouds Tuesday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Cloud coverage is greatly influencing how it feels this morning. More clouds to the south of Albany are leading to milder temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Meanwhile, skies are wide open (clear) to the north and temperatures are beginning in the 40s.

The seasonably cool trend will continue into the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s again for the Capital Region. Today will be a “transitional day.” A warm front will bring an uptick in cloud cover later on.

This front could also produce isolated showers and storms, especially in the Adirondacks and North County. A storm or two may be strong enough to produce gusty winds and small hail. The coverage will be fairly limited tonight.

Wednesday will bring area-wide storm chances. Temperatures will quickly warm close to 80 degrees ahead of a cold front. The “clash” will produce numerous afternoon showers and storms. Some of the thunderstorms will turn strong or severe. Damaging wind gusts will be the top threat. Periods of heavy rain may result in isolated flash flooding.

The cold front will settle downstate Wednesday night, and take all of the showers and storms will it. Thursday looks to be a drier day for the Capital District and areas to the north. Temperatures will cool back down with highs in the lower 70s to end the week.

Fall officially begins next Wednesday, September 22nd. Long-range trends show summer hanging on. High temperatures will climb close to 80 degrees over the weekend. The warmer than normal temperatures will linger over the next week to 10 days.