09/14/2020: Cool and windy with clearing skies today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Sprinkles and a few showers are passing through the southern Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley as a cold front gets set to cross the area this morning. Shower activity will remain limited and to the west of the immediate Capital Region.

A bigger impact from this approaching front will be a wind shift and the cooler, drier air that will rush in through the afternoon. Skies will clear and the wind will pick up. Northwesterly gusts could top 25 to 30 mph through the second half of the day. Temperatures will remain cool with highs around 70° for the Capital Region.

High pressure will move over Upstate New York overnight. This will keep our skies clear and allow the wind to back off. This set up will lead to ideal conditions for “radiational cooling.” Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s around the Capital Region. The North Country and southern Adirondacks will see temperatures drop into the mid 30s with areas of frost. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for northern Fulton, northern Washington, and Warren counties. Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties will be under a Freeze Warning overnight.

With these frost and freeze headlines, you’ll want to protect your plants. Also don’t forget about your pets. If it’s too chilly for you, it’s also chilly for them.

Tuesday will be a bright but brisk day. High pressure will be centered over western New England. There will be abundant sunshine. Highs will be reach the 60s across the News 10 area.

A southerly wind shift will warm temperatures mid-week. Wednesday’s highs jump about ten degrees. Albany’s temperatures will top off in the upper 70s. Sunshine will be sticking around too. Needless to say the start of the week will be quiet and beautiful around the Capital Region.

Things are heating up in the tropics again. There are three names storms right now – Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene, and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette will impact Bermuda today. Sally is expected to intensify as it slowly churns towards the Gulf Coast. Eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi will see torrential rainfall and dangerous storm surge over the coming days. Landfall is expected tomorrow as a Category 1 hurricane between New Orleans and Biloxi, MS.

There are two more areas of potential development in the eastern Atlantic. Tropical Depression 20 could become Teddy today. There is another area of probable development near the Cape Verde Islands.

Another cold front will drop through the Northeast on Thursday, bringing our next chance for showers. The speed of the front will determine if any moisture from Sally. Slower front will help to spread Sally’s moisture northward. The front will clear ahead of the weekend. The pattern will go cool and dry once again.