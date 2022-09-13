The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Heavy rain, thunder and lightning may have been your alarm clock this morning. Our first go with unsettled weather is tracking northward as you’re waking up. There’s more where that came from today.

An upper-level system tracking through the Great Lakes will bring additional waves of heavy rain and a strong/severe storm chance around mid-day. The morning commute will be a wet one with off and on showers.

The window for stronger storms opens up ahead of the lunch hour for our western counties. The early afternoon will be the stormiest part of the day for the Capital Region. A few strong to severe storms could produce damaging winds and localized flooding concerns. The storms will exit to the east by sunset.

The upper-level system will be hanging around still tomorrow. This will kick up a northwesterly breeze and isolated showers for the Adirondacks and the North Country. The upper-level system drops southward during the afternoon it will bring more clouds to the Capital Region.

We are all dry through the end of the week. It will also start to feel more fall-like. Temperatures and the humidity drop. This will only be a two-day preview. The weekend will start warming up again.