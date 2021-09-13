09/13/2021: Quickly dry out with clearing today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The final wave of heavy rain and thunder will quickly exit the area ahead of daybreak. This wave has quickened considerably as it tracked across the state. There are still areas of heavy rain and gusty winds. Everyone will be dry by 6 AM. Still be aware of puddles and ponding of water during your morning commute.

The forecast continues to improve today. Clouds will gradually clear through this afternoon. Temperatures will be rather comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms will be off and on all week long. Isolated showers will return late Tuesday, especially southwest of the Capital Region. There will be more widespread chances on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s activity will also feature chances for strong thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has already been put out a slight risk (2 out of 5) for most of the News10 area. This means scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts and isolated brief tornadoes would be the primary threats. We will keep an eye on the set up.

Thursday looks quiet again before showers return to close out the week. Summer will hang on through the weekend before fall officially begins next Wednesday. High temperatures will push 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.