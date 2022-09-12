The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Don’t let this misty and murky morning get you down. We will see some sunshine today. And it will feel more like summer – warm and humid with highs around 80 degrees.

The beginning of the new week will be a little unsettled. There will be some drizzle around this morning. By late day stray showers will develop. More showers, even some rumbles of thunder are on the way.

Rounds of scattered showers will begin this evening. Additional waves will move through into Tuesday. Some showers may produce briefly heavy rain.

Tuesday’s showers will get a jolt as the slow-moving system moves out of the western Great Lakes. Tomorrow will be more unsettled with not only more showers but also some rumbles of thunder. Storms may pack gusty winds along with heavier rain.

This won’t be the soaking rain event that we had last week. Up to three quarters of an inch is possible with locally higher amounts thanks to downpours and storms. The rounds of showers will exit by Wednesday for most. Only areas north of the Capital Region can expect a shower or two mid-week.

While the week starts off feeling like summer, fall will be in the air by late-week. Cooler and drier air arrives Thursday and will stick around into the weekend. At this point the weekend looks to be another winner!