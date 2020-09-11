09/11/2020: A beautiful early fall day

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Fall has arrived just in time for the weekend. The change in season is happening in front of our eyes this morning. Temperatures are still in the 60 for the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, the mid-Hudson Valley, and Berkshires. To the north temperatures are dropping into the 50s.

Cooler and drier air is filtering southward behind a cold front. Pesky clouds and patchy drizzle are still hanging in, but it won’t be long before sunshine breaks out.

As high pressure takes over the weather story today our skies will rather quickly go from cloudy and gloomy to bright and sunny. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around today. There will be a brisk northerly breeze, which will hold highs to 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight’s forecast is brought to you by the letter “C.” It will be clear, calm, and crisp. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 40s around the Capital Region. There will be a bit of a chill across the Adirondack Park with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The brisk morning will also come with areas of fog. Blue skies will be back tomorrow afternoon. As winds shift out of the southeast, temperatures will be a little milder. Albany’s high will be right around normal.

The sunny skies will create a beautiful backdrop for the early fall colors. Splashes of yellow, gold, and even red are being reported across the Adirondack Park, parts of Vermont, and even around the Capital Region. Reports show that the leaves are still mostly green in the Catskills.

The beautiful weather will be broken up on Sunday. A closed low currently over the Rockies will be on the move and head towards the western Great Lakes by the end of the weekend. Clouds will start increasing Saturday night. Showers will move in from west to east on Sunday. There will be periods of steadier rain during the afternoon. The showers will clear out before you head back to work and school.

It might be time to pull out your fall sweaters and jackets. Cool days and crisp nights will be the story next week. The coolest air of the season so far will settle in Monday and Tuesday. There will be some slight warming through mid-week. There will be a lot of sunshine too. These conditions should help to move the fall colors along.