09/10/2021: The beginning of a great stretch of weather

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and the beginning of a pretty great stretch of weather. High pressure is building in today. Sunshine will start breaking out after lunchtime. A northwesterly breeze will kick in and keep temperatures seasonably cool. Highs for many will only reach the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Fall will be in the air tonight. Under mainly clear skies temperatures will slide into the 40s. The valleys will see lows in the upper 40s, meanwhile spots in the terrain could dip as low as the lower 40s.

Simply put tomorrow is going to be amazing! High pressure will be in control and will supply plenty of sunshine with highs near 75°.

Temperatures will continue to warm Sunday. Albany will top off near 80 degrees. We’ll look to the west as a system zips across the Great Lakes. There is a late-day shower or storm chance for eastern New York.

Next week will get off on the right foot with dry and comfortable conditions. The middle of the week appears to be a little more unsettled with rounds of showers and storms coming through the Northeast.