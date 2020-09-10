09/10/2020: A few showers before fall arrives

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Just one more day with this warm and humid air mass. Once again we are waking up to warm temperatures with most in the 60s. Clouds are also drifting in early this morning.

The Capital Region has been sandwiched in between two stationary boundaries. The front to our south is ushering in cloud cover and a few showers downstate. The clouds will wander northward throughout the day.

A few showers will drift north into the afternoon. Areas south and east of Albany could catch some drops, even an isolated thundershower. The best time to see an isolated will be between lunchtime and the late afternoon. The North Country will be the drier part of the area. But as the north front drops southward it could produce some drizzle.

The aforementioned “northern front” will cross the Capital Region this evening. Showers will wrap up and skies will slowly clear after midnight. By wake up Friday we will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with more comfortable temperatures.

Say hello to sunshine and fall tomorrow! High pressure will start pumping cooler and drier air into New England. By Friday afternoon we will bask in the sunshine. Despite the brighter skies, high temperatures will be held to the 60s to near 70°.

You’ll wake up on Saturday to some crisp temperatures. The weekend will be off to a great start. The finish not as great. Widespread showers will take over courtesy of the very same system that brought the impressive early season snowfall to the Rockies. This system will have gone through considerable modifications, so no need to worry about any of that “white stuff” finding it’s way into Upstate New York just yet.

I’ve been getting this question a lot on my Facebook page, “is fall here to stay?” By the looks of things cooler air will be locked in next week. Our first “chilly” mornings of the season are around the corner. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Oh yeah, the afternoons will be delightful too with highs in the 60s and 70s.