The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Welcome to the weekend! There isn’t much change to the weather story. A stalled boundary just to our east will keep the forecast humid and unsettled. But we aren’t expecting a washout. In fact, a decent amount of dry time is coming today.

While it’s still very humid, the heat takes another step back this afternoon. Highs will push only close to 80 degrees under more clouds than sunshine. A few days ago Albany set a record high in the lower 90s with a heat index that was near the century mark.

When can you get outside today? Well, you have your choice of hours through mid-afternoon. Between 3 PM and 4 PM the lead edge of showers and thunder will show up in the Catskills. This area of stormy weather looks to arrive in the Capital District between 5 PM and 6 PM.

Isolated severe storms capable of producing damaging winds can’t be ruled out. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding. The severe potential will fizzle after dark. Everyone should stay dry through the late night hours and the start of Sunday.

The stalled front will wobble back into eastern New York Sunday. A few waves of showers will show up during the afternoon and continue through Monday. Some rumbles of thunder could also pop up.

The unsettled weather finally packs its bags on Tuesday. But we won’t stay dry for long. The next system arrives Wednesday with more rain and thunder. This will be a much faster system. Showers begin drying up by Thursday. The forecast for the end of the week is still up in the air depending on where Hurricane Lee ends up. The storm will slow down as it turns north early in the week. Areas like the East Coast, Atlantic Canada, and Bermuda will be watching the track and potential impacts.