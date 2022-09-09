The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Locally dense fog will impact your commute again this morning. Fog is thick, especially in river valleys and low-lying spots. Visibility readings have already dropped below a quarter of a mile. Slow down, increase your following distance, and be on the lookout for changing visibility. The fog will start lifting around 9 a.m.

This afternoon will bring a lot of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Our highs will nudge into the lower 80s. Humidity levels will be low, certainly very comfortable.

More patchy fog will develop overnight. That will be in the only thing in our way our enjoying a crystal clear view of the Harvest Moon. This is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox. The Moon will reach peak fullness just before 6 AM Saturday. When you look up you will also see Jupiter just above the Moon.

The weekend gets off to a stellar start. Fog will mix out through the morning hours then give way to sunshine. Temperatures will get another boost. The majority of the area will stay dry all weekend long. Sunday will bring more clouds to everyone. Stray showers may cross areas south of Albany.

Rain chances will pick up into next week. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking wetter. Rainfall totals will be around half an inch.