09/09/2021: Drying out as a cool down begins

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Last evening brought a round of scattered severe storms. The line of thunderstorms quickly intensified as it moved into the Hudson Valley. There were two distinct clusters of wind damage – one north of Albany and another around the Glens Falls/Lake George area.

A handful of showers are straggling behind the main line of storms this morning. The last of the wet weather will exit east before sunrise.

Temperatures are fairly mild this morning. This afternoon won’t be as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies won’t help us in the temperature department.

Yesterday’s cold front will slow as it moves into New England. There is also an area of low pressure that will lift northward this afternoon, reloading shower chances. Scattered showers will cross areas south and east of Albany. The remainder of the News10 areas will stay dry today.

The cool down will continue into Friday. There will be a fall-like feel to the day with highs in the 60s and breeze coming out of the northwest. Our skies will brighten up as the day goes on.

The weekend will be off to a fantastic start with sunshine. Temperatures will rebound close to 80 degrees by the end of the weekend. Shower chances will be on the way back up next week.