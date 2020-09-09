09/09/2020: A repeat performance of yesterday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! If you didn’t get enough of yesterday’s summertime feel, you’re in luck. We’ll do it all over again today.

It is another muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Locations that saw skies clear overnight are dealing with areas of fog. There are some pockets of dense fog. The low clouds will lift later this morning.

The set-up has changed much over the past two days. A stationary front over the Atlantic Ocean has drifted a little farther north, and continues to funnel moisture into the Capital Region. It’s adding to the “mugginess.” There is also a stalled boundary that has been wobbling between southern Canada and northernmost New York State. The northern boundary looks to stay up to our north today.

After a foggy start, our skies will reveal partly to mostly sunny conditions. It will be humid and almost hot this afternoon. Most of us will see highs in the 80s – the mid 80s for the Capital Region and the lower 80s for the North Country.

Skies will remain mostly clear this evening before going mostly cloudy after midnight. Low temperatures will be on the “warm” side once again with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will bring about a change. The stalled boundary to our north to drop southward as a cold front tomorrow afternoon. Showers will be fairly isolated. The front will clear the Capital Region by the evening hours.

Where this front is lacking in precipitation chances, it will make up for it in an air mass change. The warm, humid, and summery air will be replaced by a fall feel. Friday will feature cooler and drier air. Instead of highs that are five to ten degrees above-normal, temperatures will be five to ten degrees cooler than normal. There will be plenty of sunshine too!

The fall-like feeling is here to stay for the weekend. Saturday morning will be a little crisp with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will return to the lower 70s through the afternoon. Sunday will feature more widespread showers, even a storm as an area of low pressure cuts through the Northeast. We will quickly dry up as another blast of cooler air rushes in area next week.