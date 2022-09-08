The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We could all use some sunshine after days of showers and gloomy skies. The search is almost over. We will need to wait on this morning’s dense fog to lift. Visibility has dropped below a quarter of a mile in spots. This could slow down your morning commute. More folks will be on the road along with school buses. Take it slow as you navigate the fog.

Conditions will improve as the day goes on. High pressure is moving in from the west. This will keep us dry and brighten up our skies.

The fog will hang on until 8 AM or 9 AM. Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will get a bit of a boost with highs closer to 80 degrees.

Clear, comfortable, and calm tonight. That’s a recipe for more fog. Some areas could be dense once again by wake up on Friday.

The sun will shine again after the foggy start to Friday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for most. And in the 80s we’ll stay through the weekend. The reward after the showery and gloomy start to the week will be a spectacular weekend.

More showers arrive early next week. Monday’s showers look rather isolated, while Tuesday will be wetter. The upcoming rainfall doesn’t look to be a soaker.