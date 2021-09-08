09/08/2021: Warm and humid before late-day strong storms

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! This morning is starting off not as cool as it was 24 hours ago. The warmer launching point plus a stiff southerly breeze will drive up temperatures and humidity levels. Highs will top off near 80 degrees around the Capital Region. The breezy, warm, and humid conditions will create an environment favorable for thunderstorms late in the day. All we need is a spark.

A strong cold front will approach from the west beginning late this afternoon. A line of storms will enter our western counties between 4 PM and 5 PM. There will be strong/severe storms within that line. Activity will push eastward into the Capital Region closer to dusk.

Thunderstorms will pack the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low but not zero. A storm or two may try to twist and produce a brief isolated tornado. The severe threat will start fading as the sun sets, but the heavy rain will persist through the midnight hour.

The cold front will cross during the wee hours of the morning. The wind will die down in the process. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will be on the warm side to start Thursday.

Cooler and less humid air will trickle in Thursday. Instead of highs near 80°, most will top off closer to 70 degrees. A leftover shower could hang in otherwise we’ll introduce more sunshine tomorrow.

The comfortable, even cool air will hang around into early next week. High temperatures will bop around the 70s. The pattern looks to stay mainly dry during this stretch as well.