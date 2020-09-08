09/08/2020: Summer isn’t over yet

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We may be past Labor Day and school is back in session, but summer isn’t over yet. It is already on the warm side this morning. Temperatures only settled into the 60s around the Capital Region. Even across the North Country and the Adirondacks temperatures aren’t that cool for this time of year. You all are dealing with more clouds to begin the day.

Southerly winds will pump in more warmth and more humidity over the next few days. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.

I had to pull back out the comfort index. The humidity will be more noticeable today. Dew points will run in the lower 60s. That puts us in the “humid” category.

There is a stalled boundary draped across southern Canada and Lake Ontario. This will lead to more clouds around the Adirondacks and the Tug Hill Plateau. Areas to the south will see times of sun and clouds. Similar conditions are expected overnight. Locations with more clearing could see areas of fog by wake up tomorrow.

Wednesday will be even warmer and a touch more humid. Albany’s high will be in the upper 80s. Most of the North Country will see temperatures climb into the 80s.

The stalled front will be on the move Thursday. Isolated showers, possibly a thunderstorm are possible as the boundary sinks southward. More than anything we will see more clouds and some relief from the late summer warmth. The cold front will cross the Capital Region late Thursday.

Drier, more seasonable air will arrive by Friday. It will feel rather fall-like heading into the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s. Better shower chances will arrive on Sunday. We will re-enforce that fall feel early next week behind the showery activity.