The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! While the past few days have been pretty “meh” to say the least, there has been much needed rain. Since Monday Albany has received over two inches. This has cutdown on the rainfall deficit.

The slow-moving system over the mid-Atlantic is finally get a move on. Some upper-level energy is getting left behind. So the gloomy and misty conditions will hang on for another day.

Areas of fog and patchy drizzle will be around through the morning hours. An isolated shower could pop up from time to time. The glum conditions will keep us cool again with highs inching closer to 70 degrees.

Fog and low clouds will settle in overnight. The Thursday morning commute could be slowed due to limited visibility. The big question – when will we see the sun again? Skies will gradually clear and things will brighten up tomorrow.

A dry stretch will extend into the weekend. This will also push temperatures back into the 80s. The next round of showers begins early next week. It looks like it will be several rainy days in a row.