09/07/2021: A beautiful day for the Capital Region

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Outside of the few interruptions from downpours, Labor Day was a pretty great day. There is more to come today! High pressure over the western Great Lakes will keep us all dry under partly to mostly sunny skies.

After starting in the 50s, temperatures will top off into the 70s for most of the News10 area. The Capital District and the Hudson Valley will see highs in the mid 70s. The Mohawk Valley and western New England will run a few degrees cooler. Still comfortable for the Adirondacks with highs that won’t make it out of the 60s.

It won’t be as cool tonight. The night will start off clear before some clouds begin moving in after midnight. Humidity levels will also begin to climb so temperatures will stay mild.

The first part of Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs near 80°. Conditions will become increasingly unsettled as a strong cold front approaches. Strong/severe thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Any strong storm could produce gusty winds and downpours. Activity will exit the area into Thursday.

The 7 Day Forecast features more nice days than not. This week will end with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The weekend will bring plenty of outdoor time. Shower chances look to creep back in late in the weekend.