09/07/2020: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer for Labor Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Labor Day! How great has this weekend been? No sense slowing things down now.

There is quite the temperature spread across the News 10 area this morning. It’s on the warm side with temperatures in the lower 60s through the mid-Hudson Valley. Meanwhile, North Creek is starting off at 46°. A warm front is currently bubbling through Upstate New York.

This boundary will give our temperatures a boost. Albany will reach the lower 80s for a high. The wind will kick up a bit and we’ll introduce more clouds throughout the day. Humidity levels will still be on the comfortable side.

A cold front draped across southern Canada and Lake Ontario could spark an afternoon shower or rumble of thunder across the Adirondacks. The rest of us will remain dry.

It will be a warmer night under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Summer isn’t over just yet. There will be a surge of warmth and humidity courtesy of high pressure off of the East Coast. Days will remain dry too. Meanwhile, the northern Rockies are bracing for a temperatures free fall. Denver’s high approached the century mark Sunday. The Front Range will be back into the 90s today. Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring a blast of chilly air plus accumulating snowfall. That will definitely be a shock to the system!

Back to the Capital Region, highs will build into the mid and upper 80s through mid-week. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the bunch with highs in the 80s across the board.

Our next best chance for widespread showers will arrive Thursday. Showers will clear out on Friday. We will then make the transition back to early fall. Cooler and drier air returns by the weekend with highs returning to the 70s.